Alice Hewson fires 64 en route to Rd. 2 Aramco Saudi Ladies International lead

After carding six birdies on the back nine en route to a second-round 64, England’s Alice Hewson holds the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 36-hole lead at 9 under.

“I really enjoyed my day today," she said after her career-best Ladies European Tour round. "It didn’t really feel like a 64. I just played every shot as it came and I putted really well. I think I only had 22 putts, so that really helps on these greens.

"I didn’t really put too much pressure on myself. I didn’t drive the best. I was in the rough a little bit more than I might’ve liked but I was actually giving myself some good angles to be aggressive into the pins.”

Finland's Sanna Nuutinen is one shot back of the lead after following up her opening 71 with a 65 on Friday. Sweden's Caroline Hedwall and Linnea Strom sit tied for third at 7 under with former world No. 1 Lydia Ko, who held the 18-hole lead. Despite falling out of the lead, Ko actually felt better about her round today than in Round 1, but still sees room for improvement.

“My long game was much better today," Ko said. "I made some careless mistakes on the back nine but other than that I played solid. I could’ve made some more putts but most days you feel like you could’ve done better. I’ve just got to keep working out there and hopefully the feel with the long game that I thought was good out there will continue into the weekend."

Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist sits at 4 under while Australia’s Minjee Lee and American Alison Lee are one-shot back of Nordqvist. Laura Davies, who carded five birdies on Friday, is tied with a slew of players at 2 under.

Morocco’s Maha Haddioui – the LET’s first and only Arabic golfer – came back from an opening 76 by shooting 68 in Round 2, getting her inside the cut line in an event where she is a fan favorite.