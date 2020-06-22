All 11 COVID-19 tests from contact tracing confirmed negative

All 11 of the COVID-19 tests the PGA Tour administered following the first positive test since the circuit’s restart were confirmed negative, according to a Tour spokesman.

Nick Watney’s positive test last week at the RBC Heritage triggered the Tour’s protocols that called for contact tracing, which identified 11 people who had been in close contact with Watney, and additional testing.

The 11 original tests on Friday came back negative but the protocols required the Tour run confirmatory tests.

Watney was placed in self-quarantine for at least 10 days in Hilton Head Island, S.C., as was his caddie, Tony Navarro along with another caddie, Don Gadberry who works for Brendon Todd and was staying with Navarro last week. Both caddies tested negative for COVID-19.