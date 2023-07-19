Allisen Corpuz, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda secure spots on U.S. Solheim Cup team

Three spots on the United States Solheim Cup team are locked up, with Allisen Corpuz, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu mathematically securing their place on the team.

Korda and Vu, who sit first and second in the standings, secured their spots after the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Corpuz won at Pebble, but didn’t officially secure her spot until her runner-up finish at the Dana Open.

Vu and Corpuz, both major champions in 2023, will be playing in the Solheim Cup for the first time.

“It’s such an honor to represent America at the Solheim Cup,” Vu said. “I have a huge amount of respect for Stacy Lewis so I’m looking forward to playing for her. I am super grateful and excited for it. I am also looking forward to playing alongside the best of my country. It’s been a dream to play in the Solheim Cup since I was a kid.”

Corpuz is equally excited to suit up for the U.S.

“Representing the United States is always an honor and I’m excited to go to Spain,” Corpuz said. “Playing in the Solheim Cup has been a huge goal of mine and it’s special to know that I’ve achieved that. Team golf is so different from our usual competitions so I’m looking forward to being part of a team and the match play. I’m thrilled to be a Solheim Cup rookie and can’t wait for a great week!”

Korda, on the other hand, will be playing this event for the third consecutive time, owning a record of 5-2-1. Despite her success, the United States lost the cup in 2019 on foreign soil and failed to regain it at home in 2021.

“I’m so grateful and excited to be a part of Team USA,” Korda said. “It’s a week where you don’t just play for yourself, but for your teammates and for your country. I can’t wait to play under a captain like Stacy (Lewis) that bleeds red, white and blue.”