×

Amari Avery wins 2 matches, U.S. takes 5-point lead in Curtis Cup

Getty Images

ARDMORE, Pa. – Amari Avery won two more matches Saturday to help the United States take an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup, with eight singles matches set for Sunday at Merion Golf Club.

Avery, the 18-year-old Riverside, California, player, who is coming off her freshman season at Southern California, went 4-0 in the fourball and foursomes matches.

Avery teamed with Megha Ganne to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, 2 and 1, in the morning fourball session and joined Rachel Kuehn in the afternoon foursomes for a 2-up win over Amelia Williamson and Emily Price.

The United States leads the amateur series 30-8-3, winning 12 1/2-7 1/2 last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Emilia Migliaccio and Latanna Stone also won for the United States in the morning, beating Charlotte Heath and Louise Duncan 1 up.

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh earned 1 1/2 points for GB&I, beating Kuehn and Jensen Castle, 5 and 4, in fourball and halving with Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang in foursomes.

Darling and Fuller also won for GB&I, topping Castle and Stone, 2 and 1, in foursomes.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

U.S. takes commanding 5-1 lead at Curtis Cup

BY Associated Press  — 

The U.S. swept the afternoon foursomes to take a commanding 5-1 lead after Day 1 of the Curtis Cup.

Lauren Walsh, of the Republic of Ireland, tees off on Merion Golf Club's first hole during a practice session for the upcoming 42nd Curtis Cup match. The Wake Forest standout is one of six returning GB&I members from the 2021 competition.
Golf Central

42nd Curtis Cup: Rosters, TV sked, history

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 42nd Curtis Cup Match will take place June 10-12, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
Golf Central

Live stream sked for RBC Canadian, ShopRite

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, as well as Peacock.