American Express odds: Patrick Cantlay replaces Jon Rahm (WD) as favorite

Patrick Cantlay is now the favorite to win this week in Palm Springs.

Cantlay began Monday with the second-best odds to win The American Express, at +1400, according to PointsBet Sportsbook. But after +600 favorite Jon Rahm's withdrawal, Cantlay was bumped up to +1300.

Rahm was coming off a solid showing at Kapalua two weeks ago in which he tied for seventh in his first tournament using Callaway equipment. Rahm has had success at PGA West, too, winning three years ago and finishing solo sixth in 2019. Cantlay was T-9 in 2019, his first AmEx start since his debut in 2013.

This year's event will be played sans its traditional pro-am format and on just two courses, PGA West’s Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament courses in La Quinta, California.

Patrick Reed (+1600) has the next best odds, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1800), Tony Finau (+2000) and Brooks Koepka (+2000). Koepka is making his first start of 2021 and first appearance since missing the cut at Mayakoba in November.

Also, the European Tour resumes action this week in Abu Dhabi. Rory McIlroy (+600) and Justin Thomas (+600) are co-favorites at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Tyrrell Hatton (+1200), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1300) and Tommy Fleetwood (+1300) are also in the field.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win The American Express:

+1300: Patrick Cantlay

+1600: Patrick Reed

+1800: Scottie Scheffler

+2000: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka

+2200: Sungjae Im, Matt Wolff

+3000: Kevin Na, Abe Ancer

+3300: Russell Henley

+4000: Rickie Fowler

+5000: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Adam Long, Sam Burns, Cameron Champ, Patton Kizzire, Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim

