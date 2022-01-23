American Express purse payout for Hudson Swafford and field at La Quinta

Hudson Swafford earned his third career PGA Tour victory in style at The American Express, and with it, lots of dollars and points.

Swafford broke from the pack late on Sunday in La Quinta, California, making eagle on the par-5 16th and birdie on the par-3 17th to win by two shots.

It was Swafford's second win in as many seasons on Tour, having ended a four-year winless drought in September 2020 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Swafford started the final round trailing by three shots and bogeyed his opening hole. But nine birdies and one eagle – along with two other bogeys – added up to an 8-under 64 and another trophy at this event, as his maiden Tour triumph came here as well in 2017.

Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut in the first event on the West Coast swing:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Hudson Swafford

500.00

1,368,000.00

2

Tom Hoge

300.00

828,400.00

T3

Lanto Griffin

145.00

402,800.00

T3

Brian Harman

145.00

402,800.00

T3

Lee Hodges

145.00

402,800.00

T6

Denny McCarthy

91.66

256,500.00

T6

Francesco Molinari

91.66

256,500.00

T6

Will Zalatoris

91.66

256,500.00

9

Patrick Cantlay

80.00

222,300.00

10

Paul Barjon

75.00

207,100.00

T11

Sungjae Im

67.50

184,300.00

T11

Si Woo Kim

67.50

184,300.00

13

Wyndham Clark

60.00

161,500.00

T14

Russell Henley

50.00

119,700.00

T14

Zach Johnson

50.00

119,700.00

T14

David Lipsky

50.00

119,700.00

T14

Seamus Power

50.00

119,700.00

T14

Andrew Putnam

50.00

119,700.00

T14

Jon Rahm

50.00

119,700.00

T14

Roger Sloan

50.00

119,700.00

T14

Brandt Snedeker

50.00

119,700.00

T22

Patton Kizzire

39.00

79,420.00

T22

Luke List

39.00

79,420.00

T22

Harold Varner III

39.00

79,420.00

T25

Adam Hadwin

30.25

55,955.00

T25

Charles Howell III

30.25

55,955.00

T25

J.T. Poston

30.25

55,955.00

T25

Scottie Scheffler

30.25

55,955.00

T25

Greyson Sigg

30.25

55,955.00

T25

Alex Smalley

30.25

55,955.00

T25

J.J. Spaun

30.25

55,955.00

T25

Stephen Stallings Jr.

-

55,955.00

T33

Joseph Bramlett

20.07

39,682.86

T33

Lucas Glover

20.07

39,682.86

T33

Justin Rose

20.07

39,682.86

T33

Camilo Villegas

20.07

39,682.86

T33

Jared Wolfe

20.07

39,682.86

T33

Nick Taylor

20.07

39,682.85

T33

Sahith Theegala

20.07

39,682.85

T40

Abraham Ancer

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Jason Dufner

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Tony Finau

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Graeme McDowell

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Patrick Rodgers

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Vince Whaley

12.33

27,013.78

T40

Harry Higgs

12.33

27,013.77

T40

Cameron Young

12.33

27,013.77

T49

Sam Ryder

7.75

18,949.34

T49

Sepp Straka

7.75

18,949.34

T49

Bronson Burgoon

7.75

18,949.33

T49

Jason Day

7.75

18,949.33

T49

Hank Lebioda

7.75

18,949.33

T49

Adam Svensson

7.75

18,949.33

T55

Kevin Chappell

5.70

17,632.00

T55

Michael Gligic

5.70

17,632.00

T55

Patrick Reed

5.70

17,632.00

T55

Martin Trainer

5.70

17,632.00

T59

Doug Ghim

4.90

17,024.00

T59

Trey Mullinax

4.90

17,024.00

T59

Aaron Rai

4.90

17,024.00

T59

Davis Riley

4.90

17,024.00

T63

Emiliano Grillo

4.20

16,492.00

T63

K.H. Lee

4.20

16,492.00

T63

Henrik Norlander

4.20

16,492.00

66

Anirban Lahiri

3.80

16,188.00

T67

Nick Hardy

3.40

15,884.00

T67

Taylor Moore

3.40

15,884.00

T67

Seung-Yul Noh

3.40

15,884.00

70

Brice Garnett

3.00

15,580.00

