Amid report, Jordan Spieth tweets that he is 'not in discussions with LIV'

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth has shut down a report from Golf Monthly that said he was in talks with and considering an offer from LIV Golf.

After the rumor circulated, Colt Knost spoke to Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi, who said the report was 100% not true.

However, even though Danzi denied the rumors, Spieth decided to speak for himself. 

 

The report also named Cam Smith, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama as possible LIV Golf defectors. 

Spieth isn't the only player as of late to re-affirm their allegiance to the PGA Tour. Will Zalatoris and Collin Morikawa also recently shut down rumors on Twitter that they have interest in joining the Saudi-backed circuit. 

