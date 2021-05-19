'The Amy and Adam Show': Bronte Law on lowering LPGA scores and spotlighting the women's game

Getty Images

After the Pure Silk Championship was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Bronte Law returns this year to defend her 2019 title. She also joined Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley in this week's "The Amy and Adam Show" to discuss the Solheim Cup, the debate over lowering scores on the LPGA and increasing exposure of the women's game.

“The strength we have on the LPGA Tour right now is top class," she said on the podcast. "Myself and these other women we work really hard and we deserve to be showcased in that light.”

Listen to "The Amy & Adam Show - Episode 10 (Bronte Law)" on Spreaker.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Solheim Cup reunion at 2021 Solheim Cup site

BY Randall Mell  — 

Memories of the greatest Solheim Cup ever staged will reverberate through the LPGA’s restart Friday at the Drive On Championship.
Golf Central

Law miffed by Solheim odds; Davies sees value

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Don't tell Bronte Law the Europeans aren't the favorites this week in Scotland. Laura Davies, meanwhile, seems ready to jump on 2/1 odds.
Golf Central

Law (67) impresses playing partner Matthew in push for Solheim pick

BY Randall Mell  — 

Bronte Law, playing alongside European captain Catriona Matthew, needs a captain’s pick to make the Euro Solheim Cup team, and if she wasn’t a lock before arriving at Woburn, she has to be now.