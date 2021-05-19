'The Amy and Adam Show': Bronte Law on lowering LPGA scores and spotlighting the women's game

After the Pure Silk Championship was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Bronte Law returns this year to defend her 2019 title. She also joined Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley in this week's "The Amy and Adam Show" to discuss the Solheim Cup, the debate over lowering scores on the LPGA and increasing exposure of the women's game.

“The strength we have on the LPGA Tour right now is top class," she said on the podcast. "Myself and these other women we work really hard and we deserve to be showcased in that light.”