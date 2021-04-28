'The Amy and Adam Show': Cheyenne Woods discusses new career - and life - on TV

Cheyenne Woods joined "The Amy and Adam Show" this week to discuss her burgeoning career in television.

“I’ve been around TV for a long time. With having the last name of Woods, have had to deal with TV in my face, cameras in my face since I was 9 years old," Woods said on the podcast. "I just have that comfort because I have had that experience and having the interviews. It always translates different when you were in that environment but when the camera was on I just started talking about golf.”

Woods has been working with Golf Channel and NBC Sports, including at the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

The 30-year-old, who has won on the European Ladies Tour, is one of eight Black players to compete on the LPGA Tour.