'The Amy and Adam Show': Emilia Migliaccio details ANWA week, return to Wake Forest

Emilia Migliaccio
Getty Images

Wake Forest senior Emilia Migliaccio nearly won the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She joins Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley on Episode 6 of "The Amy and Adam Show," to detail what it was like that week, on and off the course at ANGC, her whirlwind return to college and how's it's time to focus on her conference championship, regionals, nationals ... and finals.

Amy and Adam also discuss Amy's viral interview with Shanshan Feng at the ANA Championship and what lies ahead at this week's Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Listen below.

Listen to "The Amy & Adam Show - Episode 6 (Emilia Migliaccio)" on Spreaker.

