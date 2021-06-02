'The Amy and Adam Show': Kordas, Inbee and Wie West preview U.S. Women's Open

U.S. Women's Open
USGA/Kathryn Riley

For the first time, The Olympic Club is hosting the U.S. Women's Open. The game's best will face tight fairways, thick rough and, of course, that thick marine layer that hovers over the course.

In this edition of "The Amy and Adam Show" podcast, the hosts preview the women's second major of the season and get thoughts from the players, including Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit, Michelle Wie West and Inbee Park.

"It's going to be a difficult test, but I'm really excited about it because this is exactly what a U.S. Open, in my head, always is supposed to look like," said Jessica Korda.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Listen to "The Amy & Adam Show - Episode 12 (U.S. Women's Open Preview)" on Spreaker.

