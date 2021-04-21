'The Amy and Adam Show': Minjee Lee on life in Australia during pandemic, return to U.S.

Minjee Lee's fifth career LPGA Tour win came in 2019 at the Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open. After the event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, she's back to defend this week in Southern California.

Lee, 24, joined Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley on this week's "The Amy and Adam Show" podcast to discuss what it was like going back to her native Australia during the LPGA's hiatus last year and the "culture shock" she faced when she returned to the U.S. to resume tour life.

“In Perth we didn’t have to wear masks, so I wasn’t ready for how it was like to wear a mask everywhere. Once I got back to the States I was like, ‘Oh man, this is so different.’ You would never think it was this bad in Perth or Australia; you only see it on the news," she said in the podcast. "With everything going on everywhere else in the world you see everybody being careful, but in Perth, we were careful, but they shut the borders so no one could get in or out. In that sense it was very safe in Perth, but then again when I got here it was almost like a culture shock, really."