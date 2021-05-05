'The Amy and Adam Show': Veteran journalist's insight on next LPGA commissioner

Getty Images

Who will replace Mike Whan as LPGA commissioner? Veteran writer Ron Sirak says one name is standing out and he joined "The Amy and Adam Show" podcast to discuss this topic and more, including his long, esteemed career as a golf journalist.

“I’ve heard this. I’ve heard they had dozens of people apply for the job. My understanding is that they’re down to a single-digit number of people that they’re calling back for second interviews. I think they’d like to have the decision made by the end of May so that there is a little bit of an overlap with Mike Whan. One name that keeps popping up a lot is ..."

Listen to the podcast below to see who might lead the LPGA in the near future:

Listen to "The Amy & Adam Show - Episode 9 (Ron Sirak)" on Spreaker.

