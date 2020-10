NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – ANA Inspiration champion Mirim Lee withdrew from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after nine holes on Friday.

Lee, who opened in 7-over 77, began on the back nine in Round 2 and shot 8-over 43.

The tournament cited an unspecified injury for her withdrawal.

Lee has played in six events this season. In addition to this withdrawal, she has three missed cuts, a tie for 51st and a major championship victory.