ANA Inspiration to be played without spectators

Next month’s ANA Inspiration will be played without spectators, it was announced Friday.

Traditionally the first major of the year, the ANA was postponed from late March to Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. The 49th edition will be closed to fans in accordance with the local and state health recommendations.

“We appreciate the friendship of our partners at ANA, who continue to support the LPGA tour through these unprecedented times,” said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan. “The champion’s walk at 18 and the jump into Poppie’s Pond are two of the greatest traditions on the LPGA tour. While we wish we could have fans with us in person to celebrate these exciting moments, ensuring the health and safety of everyone inside and outside the ropes is of the utmost importance.”

The ANA’s decision follows that of the announcement last month that the Women’s British Open, now slated for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon, will be held sans spectators. That’ll be the first women’s major played this year.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, rescheduled for Oct. 8-11 in Pennsylvania, and the Dec. 10-13 U.S. Women’s Open in Texas have not yet announced their plans for fans.