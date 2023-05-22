×

And then there were eight: Stanford, Texas lead quarterfinal qualifiers at women's NCAA Championship

Defending champion Stanford qualified as the No. 1 seed into the quarterfinals at the NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship on Monday.

The Cardinal finished a combined 19 under, followed by Texas (-14) and Wake Forest (-13) as the only teams to finish below par.

South Carolina (+1), Southern California (+2), Florida State (+3), Texas A&M (+4) and Pepperdine (+8) rounded out the eight qualifying teams.

Pepperdine snagged the final quarterfinals spot thanks to long birdie putts from Reese Guzman (40 ft.) and Lion Higo (30 ft.). It's the first time the Waves have ever qualified for match play. They will face top-ranked Stanford in the quarterfinals. Last month, they tied the Cardinal at the Silicon Valley Showcase.

Guzman, Higo propel Pepperdine into match play

The championship will now transition from stroke play to match play, starting with Tuesday morning's quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal matchups

  • No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Pepperdine
  • No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Southern California
  • No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State
  • No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

How to watch

All times ET

Tuesday

Noon-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Quarterfinals (NCAA)

5-9PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Semifinals (NCAA)

Wednesday

5-9PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Finals (NCAA)

