Andrea Lee tests positive for COVID-19, out of U.S. Women's Open

Andrea Lee's 15th USGA championship will have to wait.

Lee withdrew from the U.S. Women's Open on Wednesday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. Per the USGA, Lee tested negative during the pre-arrival testing process last week, but after traveling from her home in Dallas to Houston and undergoing an on-site test, that subsequent test came back positive.

"She is experiencing mild symptoms and will now quarantine based on CDC guidelines with full support from the USGA and LPGA," according to a USGA release.

The former Stanford standout has competed in 14 USGA championships, including three U.S. Women's Opens. She also played on two Curtis Cup teams, reached the final of the 2016 U.S. Girls Junior and made it to the semifinals at the 2019 U.S. Women's Amateur. At Stanford, she was a three-time first-team All-American before turning pro midway through her senior year.

Lee was replace in the U.S. Women's Open field by Japan's Ayaka Watanabe.

“Andrea is part of the USGA family, having represented the USA in several team competitions, and we are disappointed to lose a player of her caliber from the field,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “We look forward to watching her play in future U.S. Women's Open Championships for years to come.”