Andy Ogletree (hip) withdraws from Genesis Invitational

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Playing this week at the Genesis Invitational on a sponsor exemption, Andy Ogletree was forced to withdraw from the event on Tuesday with a hip injury.

According to Ogletree’s manager, the former Georgia Tech standout's left hip started to hurt last week at Pebble Beach, where Ogletree missed the cut. Ogletree was hoping to feel healthy enough to play Riviera.

Ogletree was replaced in the field by another sponsor exemption, San Francisco senior Tim Widing, who lost in a playoff to Minnesota's Angus Flanagan on Monday in the Genesis Collegiate Showcase.

Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and tied for 34th in November to earn low-amateur honors at the Masters.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Through ups and downs, the class of 2011 still a huge part of the game

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

They aren't winning at the breakneck pace they once were, but the vaunted class of 2011 is still a force on the PGA Tour.
Golf Central

Morikawa loves the test Riviera provides through the bag

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It might not have been love at first sight for Collin Morikawa but the 24-year-old eventually got there with Riviera.
Golf Central

DJ returns as betting favorite to win at Riviera

BY Brentley Romine  — 

All but four of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up at Riviera, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is the betting favorite.