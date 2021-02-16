Andy Ogletree (hip) withdraws from Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES – Playing this week at the Genesis Invitational on a sponsor exemption, Andy Ogletree was forced to withdraw from the event on Tuesday with a hip injury.

According to Ogletree’s manager, the former Georgia Tech standout's left hip started to hurt last week at Pebble Beach, where Ogletree missed the cut. Ogletree was hoping to feel healthy enough to play Riviera.

Ogletree was replaced in the field by another sponsor exemption, San Francisco senior Tim Widing, who lost in a playoff to Minnesota's Angus Flanagan on Monday in the Genesis Collegiate Showcase.

Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and tied for 34th in November to earn low-amateur honors at the Masters.