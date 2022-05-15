CLIFTON, N.J. — Angel Yin finally has a result she can hang her hat on.

Yin has battled injuries the past year, but with a T-3 at the Cognizant Founders Cup, the 23-year-old posted her best finish since May 2021.

The two-time U.S. Solheim Cup member (2017 and '19) had five top-10s last year, but ended the campaign with four missed cuts and one withdrawal in her final five starts.

In her first seven starts this year prior to the Founders Cup, the world No. 118 missed four cuts, with her best finish a T-27 last month in Los Angeles.

But with a chance to finally notch her maiden LPGA win on Sunday, and her first professional victory since the 2017 Dubai Moonlight Classic, Yin didn't let the nerves get to her.

"I'm proud of myself, honestly," Yin said with a chuckle after a closing 5-under 67. "Yeah, I have stayed pretty steady the whole entire week. Not too much emotions. I didn't really feel much pressure in the last day. Even today going into the back nine. A bit disappointed on [No.] 16 having a 3-putt, but I think I'm just pretty proud of myself keeping it together. It's not an easy golf course. It's tight, and it just was playing my game."

Yin said her lackluster results last year came as a shock, but thanks to her friends, she was able to stay positive while she struggled with her game. Now that her play has finally given her a reason to smile again, she can exhale a bit during the rest of the season.

"I thought I was going to lose my card this year, but now I'm not going to lose my card, hopefully," she said. "So it's a big change. A big confidence booster. I'm looking forward to Match Play, and then the U.S. Open coming up."

And even though she didn't come away with the victory in New Jersey, she still plans on celebrating her top-three finish.

"I've got some money now, which is good," she said. "I've been dry for a long time, so it's really nice to have some funding and I can go buy myself a nice meal now."