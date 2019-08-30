Anirban Lahiri knows there are more important things than golf.

The 32-year-old Lahiri withdrew from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Thursday night in order return home to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and help his family evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Palm Beach Gardens currently falls in Dorian's cone of uncertainty as the storm approaches Florida, and forecasts say there is a possibility of Dorian strengthening to a Category-4 storm and making landfall when it reaches the state early next week.

Luckily for Lahiri, the WD won't cost him his PGA Tour card. He finished T-7 and T-5, respectively, in the first two KFT Finals events to retain his playing privileges for next season, which begins in two weeks at The Greenbrier. His priority ranking will be affected, though many anticipate starts being more plentiful for KFT grads with a revamped fall schedule.