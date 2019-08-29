It was billed as the Rose City Rumble, a long-drive battle between big hitters Angel Yin and Anne van Dam.

Yin, who will represent the U.S. in the Solheim Cup, and van Dam, of the Netherlands and who will represent Europe, took part in the Rumble on Wednesday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, site of this week's Cambia Portland Classic.

Yin went first and with her allotment of eight drives hit her farthest shot 315 yards.

Van Dam followed and ripped her first drive 319 yards, with her longest going 326.

Van Dam leads the LPGA tour in driving distance with an average length of 283.76 yards. Yin ranks second at 281.69.