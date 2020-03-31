ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel to be Announced in May, Recognizing the Most Outstanding Collegiate Golfers for 2019-20

Today, GOLF Channel and Golfweek jointly revealed the final watch lists for the 2020 ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding Division I collegiate golfers for the 2019-2020 season as voted on by their fellow players, coaches and the golf media.

Voting for the 2020 ANNIKA and Haskins Awards will open on Tuesday, April 7 and close on Tuesday, April 21. The winners are scheduled to be announced on GOLF Channel in early May.

“With these uncertain times and with the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 NCAA golf season, we believe it is important that we continue to move forward in celebrating the fantastic college golf that took place this year and recognizing these outstanding athletes,” said Brian Stubbs, executive director, Fred Haskins Commission.

“We feel it is important during this difficult time to still honor the nation’s top players as voted on by their peers, coaches and the media,” said Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam, after whom the ANNIKA Award was named. “The chosen players always will be an ANNIKA or Haskins Award winner, and we can’t let the unexpectedly rapid conclusion to the college golf season stop us from acknowledging achievements that will last a lifetime.”

2020 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel Watch List

Ana Belac, Duke

Vivian Hou, Arizona

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State

Kaitlyn Papp, Texas

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Natalie Srinivasan, Furman

2020 Haskins Award presented by Stifel Watch List

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

John Axelsen, Florida

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

Peter Kuest, BYU

William Mouw, Pepperdine

John Pak, Florida State

Garett Reband, Oklahoma

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Davis Thompson, Georgia

The winner of the ANNIKA Award will receive an exemption to compete in the 2021 Evian Championship, while the Haskins Award winner will receive an exemption to compete in the 2020 Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. Voting for both awards will be compiled and verified by the Fred Haskins Commission, which oversees both awards. Celebrating its 50th year, the Fred Haskins Award has been given to players who have captured 31 major championships and more than 300 professional tournaments around the world. Maria Fassi (Arkansas) became the first back-to-back winner of the ANNIKA Award in 2019, while Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State) won the 2019 Haskins Award. GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards.

