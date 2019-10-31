The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

Here are the top 20 contenders following the East Lake Cup:

1. Angelina Ye, Fr., Stanford

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 1 (Stanford Intercollegiate)

Other results: second, Molly Intercollegiate

2. Sierra Brooks, Sr., Florida

Golfstat rank: 3

Wins: None

Other results: second, Windy City Collegiatel; second, Glass City Invitational; T-4, Cougar Classic

3. Andrea Lee, Sr., Stanford

Golfstat rank: NR

Wins: 1 (Molly Intercollegiate)

Other results: None

4. Kaitlyn Papp, Jr., Texas

Golfstat rank: 4

Wins: None

Other results: third, Annika Intercollegiate; T-3, Schooner Fall Classic; eighth, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite

5. Pimnipa Panthong, Sr., Kent State

Golfstat rank: 8

Wins: 1 (Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-2, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite; T-5, Illini Invitational; sixth, Dick McGuire Invitational

6. Albane Valenzuela, Sr., Stanford

Golfstat rank: NR

Wins: None

Other results: third, Molly Intercollegiate

7. Linn Grant, Fr., Arizona State

Golfstat rank: 5

Wins: None

Other results: third, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-6, Windy City Collegiate; T-8, Annika Intercollegiate

8. Vivian Hou, Fr., Arizona

Golfstat rank: 11

Wins: None

Other results: second, Annika Intercollegiate; second, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-4, East Lake Cup; T-35, Windy City Collegiate

9. Sofia Garcia, Jr., Texas Tech

Golfstat rank: 10

Wins: 1 (Trinity Forest Invtational)

Other results: second, East-West Match Play; T-3, Jim West Challenge; T-5, Illini Invitational

10. Rachel Kuehn, Fr., Wake Forest

Golfstat rank: 13

Wins: 1 (Annika Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-10, Lady Paladin Invitational; T-13, Tar Heel Invitational; T-17, East Lake Cup

NEXT 10