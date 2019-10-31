The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.
Here are the top 20 contenders following the East Lake Cup:
1. Angelina Ye, Fr., Stanford
Golfstat rank: 1
Wins: 1 (Stanford Intercollegiate)
Other results: second, Molly Intercollegiate
2. Sierra Brooks, Sr., Florida
Golfstat rank: 3
Wins: None
Other results: second, Windy City Collegiatel; second, Glass City Invitational; T-4, Cougar Classic
3. Andrea Lee, Sr., Stanford
Golfstat rank: NR
Wins: 1 (Molly Intercollegiate)
Other results: None
4. Kaitlyn Papp, Jr., Texas
Golfstat rank: 4
Wins: None
Other results: third, Annika Intercollegiate; T-3, Schooner Fall Classic; eighth, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite
5. Pimnipa Panthong, Sr., Kent State
Golfstat rank: 8
Wins: 1 (Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate)
Other results: T-2, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite; T-5, Illini Invitational; sixth, Dick McGuire Invitational
6. Albane Valenzuela, Sr., Stanford
Golfstat rank: NR
Wins: None
Other results: third, Molly Intercollegiate
7. Linn Grant, Fr., Arizona State
Golfstat rank: 5
Wins: None
Other results: third, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-6, Windy City Collegiate; T-8, Annika Intercollegiate
8. Vivian Hou, Fr., Arizona
Golfstat rank: 11
Wins: None
Other results: second, Annika Intercollegiate; second, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-4, East Lake Cup; T-35, Windy City Collegiate
9. Sofia Garcia, Jr., Texas Tech
Golfstat rank: 10
Wins: 1 (Trinity Forest Invtational)
Other results: second, East-West Match Play; T-3, Jim West Challenge; T-5, Illini Invitational
10. Rachel Kuehn, Fr., Wake Forest
Golfstat rank: 13
Wins: 1 (Annika Intercollegiate)
Other results: T-10, Lady Paladin Invitational; T-13, Tar Heel Invitational; T-17, East Lake Cup
NEXT 10
- Natalie Srinivasan, Sr., Furman (25)
- Yusang Hou, Jr., Arizona (6)
- Siyun Liu, Sr., Wake Forest (17)
- Frida Kinhult, Soph., Florida State (37)
- Karoline Stormo, Sr., Kent State (14)
- Allisen Corpuz, Sr., USC (7)
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Fr., South Carolina (9)
- Isabella Fierro, Fr., Oklahoma State (12)
- Auston Kim, Soph., Vanderbilt (19)
- Emilia Migliaccio, Jr., Wake Forest (33)