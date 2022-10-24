Annika Award Watch List: Stanford's Rose Zhang leads way

Fresh off her second victory of the season, Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang headlines the final fall watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.

The Cardinal, who boasted four players on the preseason watch list, also have two other players on the list, which was released Monday by Golf Channel and Golfweek: Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, who won the Annika Award in 2021, the season before Zhang, who is trying to become the third repeat Annika Award winner, joining Duke's Leona Maguire and Arkansas' Maria Fassi.

Zhang won the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday for her sixth career collegiate title. She won the Carmel Cup earlier this fall and was T-12 at the Stephens Cup at Seminole.

Wake Forest also boasts three players on the watch list: Rachel Kuehn, Carolina Chacarra and Lauren Walsh. Ole Miss is the only other team with multiple selections.

The Annika Award is given annually to the most outstanding women's college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the award include Maguire, Fassi and Alison Lee.

Here are the 20 players, down from 25, who made the final watch list of the fall: