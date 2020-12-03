Annika Sorenstam elected president of International Golf Federation, replacing Peter Dawson

Annika Sorenstam will be the next president of the International Golf Federation.

The IGF Board elected the 72-time LPGA winner and World Golf Hall of Famer during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Sorenstam will replace current president Peter Dawson, who decided not to seek reappointment after his current two-year term ends at the end of the year. Dawson served as president of the IGF for the last 10 years and led the federation’s efforts to bring golf back to the Games in 2016.

Sorenstam, who previously was a global ambassador for golf’s return to the Olympics in Rio, will begin her first term as president on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Peter did a great job the last 10 years as IGF President and I am humbled and honored to have been asked to succeed him,” Sorenstam said. “As an international player, having golf back in the Olympics means so much to me and to our sport. I very much look forward to working with the Board, the [International Olympic Committee] and the governing bodies of golf in their efforts to continue to grow the game globally.”

During the meeting, IOC president Thomas Bach outlined preparations for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he expressed confidence that the Games will proceed as scheduled. Also, Ty Votaw, a PGA Tour executive, was appointed for another term as ICG vice president.

“On behalf of the IGF Board, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Peter for the outstanding job he has done over the past decade on behalf of the IGF, including helping to assure golf’s highly successful return to the Olympic Games,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who serves as IGF Board chairman. “Peter has had a distinguished career dedicated to the growth of golf and the IGF has been fortunate to have him as such a strong advocate. With Peter’s impending departure, we are thrilled to have someone as accomplished and universally respected as Annika Sorenstam to move into the role as IGF President.

"As a generational talent in women’s golf, Annika played a prominent role in golf’s successful Olympic bid by serving as a Global Ambassador with Jack Nicklaus and since retiring from competition, has been dedicated to promoting women’s golf at all levels through her foundation. She is the ideal person to succeed Peter in this role.”