Sorenstam set to become first female pro to play PNC Father/Son Challenge

Getty Images

Annika Sorenstam isn’t done blazing trails just yet.

Sorenstam is set to become the first female professional to compete in the PNC Father/Son Challenge next month. The event announced Wednesday that she will pair with her father, Tom, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club of Orlando Dec. 7-8.

“I can’t wait to play with my dad,” Sorenstam said. “He introduced my sister and me to the game and has been there providing support to us ever since. To tee it up with him in such a special televised event with so many of golf’s global icons really means a lot. We will have fun.”

Sorenstam, 49, is third on the LPGA’s all-time victory list with 72 titles, trailing only Kathy Whitworth (88) and Mickey Wright (82). Sorenstam retired at the end of the 2008 season. She made news playing with the men at the Colonial Invitational back in 2003, becoming the first woman to compete in a PGA Tour event since Babe Zaharias did it in 1945.

“The tournament regularly hosts some of the most iconic male champions and it is fitting that we add perhaps the most successful female golfer of all time to our field,” said Alastair Johnston, executive chairman of the PNC Father/Son Challenge. “We look forward to welcoming her and Tom in December.”

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson are the among stars committed to play in the 36-hole scramble format.

More articles like this
Golf Central

European Tour, LET announce new mixed event

BY Randall Mell  — 

The Scandinavian Mixed will feature men and women competing with and against each other for the same trophy and the same purse.
News & Opinion

Trump tees it up with HOFers Player, Annika

BY Associated Press  — 

President Donald Trump enjoyed a unique mix of playing partners for his round of golf Saturday, though his partners report he ended up on the losing end.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

S.Y. Kim ties LPGA 54-hole mark, leads by 8

BY Associated Press  — 

Sei Young Kim shot an 8-under 64 in Round 3 of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic to tie the LPGA's 54-hole record of 24 under and take an 8-stroke lead.