Annika Sorenstam isn’t done blazing trails just yet.

Sorenstam is set to become the first female professional to compete in the PNC Father/Son Challenge next month. The event announced Wednesday that she will pair with her father, Tom, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club of Orlando Dec. 7-8.

“I can’t wait to play with my dad,” Sorenstam said. “He introduced my sister and me to the game and has been there providing support to us ever since. To tee it up with him in such a special televised event with so many of golf’s global icons really means a lot. We will have fun.”

Sorenstam, 49, is third on the LPGA’s all-time victory list with 72 titles, trailing only Kathy Whitworth (88) and Mickey Wright (82). Sorenstam retired at the end of the 2008 season. She made news playing with the men at the Colonial Invitational back in 2003, becoming the first woman to compete in a PGA Tour event since Babe Zaharias did it in 1945.

“The tournament regularly hosts some of the most iconic male champions and it is fitting that we add perhaps the most successful female golfer of all time to our field,” said Alastair Johnston, executive chairman of the PNC Father/Son Challenge. “We look forward to welcoming her and Tom in December.”

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson are the among stars committed to play in the 36-hole scramble format.