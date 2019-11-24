Another close call: Simpson loses in RSM playoff ... again

Getty Images

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – For the second time at the RSM Classic, Webb Simpson played well enough to force a playoff but not earn the victory.

Simpson closed with a 67 for a 19-under total but was matched by Tyler Duncan, who won the event with a birdie at the second playoff hole.

“I know, another close call. Good for Tyler for making birdie on the last two holes in regulation and again there, so happy for him,” said Simpson, who also lost a playoff to Ben Crane in 2011 at Sea Island and finished third last year.

Duncan beats Simpson in playoff at RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win

Duncan beats Simpson in playoff at RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win

The RSM Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Despite coming up short, Simpson said his play at the RSM Classic gives him confidence going into next month’s Presidents Cup and proves that the consistency he’s been seeking continues to give him opportunities to win.

“My game is continuing to build and go in the right direction. Putting in time this fall in the gym with [caddie] Paul [Tesori], with [swing coach] Butch [Harmon] and [short game coach] Pat Goss, it's been going in the right direction for a while and looking forward to playing again soon,” he said.

Simpson missed a 28-footer in regulation at No. 18 to win the event and a 36-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. His drive on the second extra hole (No. 18) found the left rough and his approach found a greenside bunker before Duncan won with a birdie.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Duncan keeps things 'normal' in PGA Tour playoff breakthrough

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Anyone who watched Tyler Duncan navigate Sea Island Golf Club on Sunday would think he is devoid of emotion. As he calmly explained following his playoff victory, that’s simply not the case.
News & Opinion

Todd still flying high despite falling short at RSM

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brendon Todd wasn't able to close out his third straight PGA Tour victory on Sunday and join Tiger Woods in the record books, but that doesn't make what he's accomplished the last three weeks any less impressive.
Golf Central

Duncan beats Simpson in RSM Classic playoff

BY Will Gray  — 

Tyler Duncan beat Webb Simpson in a playoff at the RSM Classic to earn his first career PGA Tour win.