Another course record gives Kristoffer Broberg an 8-shot lead at Dutch Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61 on Saturday to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open.

The 772nd-ranked Broberg opened with four birdies and an eagle in his first six holes in benign conditions at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt and had six more birdies in a bogey-free back nine.

The 35-year-old Swede moved to 23 under overall. He set the course record for the first time Friday with a 64.

The tournament marks a return to form for Broberg after recent years blighted by injuries. He played only 11 events between 2018 and 2020 due to a combination of hip and knee injuries.

Broberg needed an eagle three on the final hole for a round of 59, but he hit his drive well left and made a par five.

Broberg’s only European Tour win was six years ago at the BMW Masters in China, when he beat Patrick Reed in a playoff.

Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde (68) remained in second place on 15 under.

