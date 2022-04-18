Anna Davis, the 16-year-old who recently captured the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, will compete next week in her first LPGA event.

Tournament organizers for the Palos Verdes Championship announced Monday that Davis has received a sponsor exemption into the new event, scheduled for April 28-May 1 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.

Davis is a high school sophomore in the San Diego area, roughly two hours from where the championship will be staged.

By the time all 72 competitors had crossed the finish line at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Anna Davis was awarded the victory lap.

The left-hander with the bucket hat was a surprise winner of the third annual ANWA after she closed with 69 at Augusta National to win by a shot. She was the only competitor to finish 54 holes under par.

Davis, who has not yet committed to a university to play college golf, already had a decorated record that included winning the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship, earning AJGA All-American honors and being a member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.

Nine of the top 10 players in the world are expected to compete in what will be the second of back-to-back LPGA events in the L.A. area. Davis won’t be the only amateur in the field either: Wake Forest junior Rachel Kuehn will also make a start there, after she won a college event at the host venue in March.