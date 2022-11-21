ANWA champion Anna Davis verbally commits to Auburn

Anna Davis, the reigning Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, has decided where she intends to play her college golf – should she, of course, decide to go that route.

The 16-year-old Davis announced Monday that she has verbally committed to Auburn University, posting a photo to Instagram of her with Tigers coaches Melissa Luellen and Kim Hall. Her commitment came five days after her twin brother, Billy, verbally agreed to play for the Auburn men’s team.

Davis is the second-ranked player in the Class of 2024, according to the AJGA rankings, and currently sits No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She burst onto the junior-golf scene after winning the AJGA Ping Heather Farr Classic and Girls Junior PGA Championship last year. She entered he debut at Augusta National having notched five straight finishes of fourth or better in national junior tournaments, and then edged LSU teammates Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone last April for the ANWA crown.

Her breakthrough victory landed her several professional exemptions – seven so far, including three majors. Her best finish during that span was a T-50 at the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup this past May. She also hasn’t played a junior or amateur individual event since ANWA while leaving her post-prep playing options open.

The early signing period for the Class of 2024 doesn't begin until next November.

“I'm keeping the college option open; I'm keeping the tour option open,” Davis said in September of whether she will play college golf or turn pro after high school. “So, we'll see what happens after high school.”

At this point, she's headed to the Plains two falls from now.