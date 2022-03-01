API odds: Bay Hill debutant Jon Rahm tabbed as betting favorite

Jon Rahm may be making his Arnold Palmer Invitational debut this week at Bay Hill, but that hasn’t kept oddsmakers from tabbing the Spaniard as the favorite.

Rahm is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +850 odds, ahead of 2018 champion Rory McIlroy, who is +1200. Rahm is coming off a T-21 finish at Riviera. He also owns three top-10s this season.

McIlroy has five consecutive top-10s at Bay Hill, including a T-10 last year.

Here are the notable odds for the API:

  • +850: Jon Rahm
  • +1200: Rory McIlroy
  • +1600: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
  • +2200: Sungjae Im
  • +2500: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • +2800: Will Zalatoris
  • +3000: Tyrrell Hatton
  • +3500: Adam Scott, Marc Leishman
  • +4000: Paul Casey, Sam Burns
  • +4500: Jason Kokrak, Keith Mitchell, Max Homa
  • +5000: Billy Horschel, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch

