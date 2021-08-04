Approaching storms, heat could reduce women's Olympic event to 54 holes

KAWAGOE, Japan – Approaching storm have forced officials at the Olympics to consider cutting the women’s competition to a 54-hole event.

In a memo sent to players late Wednesday, officials warned that, “based on our medical advisor’s input, playing more than 18 holes in one day is not advisable.” The heat index on Day 1 topped out at 111 degrees and the forecast calls for similar temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

If the forecast, which calls for storms on Saturday and Sunday, doesn’t improve that leaves officials with only one option, cutting the event to 54 holes.

According to the memo, officials will wait until after Round 2 before making a decision on whether to play the scheduled 72 holes or reducing the event to 54 holes.