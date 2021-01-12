Arizona State coach Missy Farr-Kaye undergoing colon-cancer treatment

Arizona State women’s coach Missy Farr-Kaye is currently undergoing treatment for colon cancer, the school announced Tuesday.

Farr-Kaye, who has led the Sun Devils since 2015, plans to coach and travel with the team throughout her chemotherapy treatment. She was diagnosed in November.

“My doctors are optimistic as we caught it early and treatments have begun,” Farr-Kaye said in a release, “and we are confident being cancer-free will happen.”

The Pac-12 Conference canceled fall competition because of the coronavirus pandemic so Arizona State hasn’t played an official tournament in nearly a year. The Sun Devils are expected to restart Jan. 24-25, at The Match in the Desert. They are planning to compete in five other tournaments before the Pac-12 Championship.

Considered one of the top women’s teams in the country, Arizona State is hosting this year’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk, as well as the national finals in 2022 and 2023.

“Our focus will be on the incredible spring we want to have after not playing this past fall and having last spring taken away,” Farr-Kaye said. “We are ready to make a run at the championship in May at Grayhawk with many Sun Devils supporting us to our ninth NCAA title. There is room for more trophies on the shelf, and I look forward to being a big part of making that happen.”