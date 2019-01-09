Arnold Palmer Experience to launch at Bay Hill

Fans attending this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., will have a unique opportunity to look back on the life of the tournament's namesake.

Tournament organizers announced Wednesday that an interactive exhibit known as the Arnold Palmer Experience will be on display all week long when the PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill from March 4-10. The domed, 360-degree theater, built adjacent to the 10th hole, will be free for all fans to visit and will share highlights from the life and career of Palmer, who won seven majors and passed away in 2016 at age 87.

The exhibit will also include areas where fans can compare their swing side-by-side with Palmer's iconic move as well as a chance to test their shot-making on some of the toughest holes of Palmer's course design career.

After the tournament concludes, plans are in place to leave the theater open to Bay Hill guests for several weeks before traveling to Palmer's birthplace of Latrobe, Pa., in advance of what would have been his 90th birthday in September.