Here are the complete odds for the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson, where Brooks Koepka is the favorite and Tony Romo is a huge longshot at 10,000/1. Odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
|Player
|Odds
|Brooks Koepka
|13/2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16/1
|Jordan Spieth
|18/1
|Aaron Wise
|20/1
|Henrik Stenson
|20/1
|Marc Leishman
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|30/1
|Keith Mitchell
|30/1
|Branden Grace
|30/1
|Sungjae Im
|40/1
|Ryan Moore
|40/1
|Kevin Na
|40/1
|Scott Piercy
|40/1
|Charles Howell III
|40/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|40/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|40/1
|Alex Noren
|50/1
|Pat Perez
|50/1
|Ryan Palmer
|50/1
|Scottie Scheffler
|50/1
|Abraham Ancer
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|60/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|60/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|60/1
|Seamus Power
|60/1
|Russell Knox
|60/1
|Daniel Berger
|60/1
|Trey Mullinax
|60/1
|C.T. Pan
|60/1
|Jimmy Walker
|60/1
|Justin Harding
|80/1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|80/1
|J.T. Poston
|80/1
|Bud Cauley
|80/1
|J.J. Spaun
|80/1
|Matt Jones
|80/1
|Kevin Tway
|80/1
|Brian Stuard
|80/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|100/1
|Michael Thompson
|100/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|100/1
|Russell Henley
|100/1
|Austin Cook
|100/1
|Nick Taylor
|100/1
|Beau Hossler
|100/1
|Sam Burns
|100/1
|Adam Schenk
|100/1
|Brian Harman
|100/1
|Nick Watney
|100/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|100/1
|Brian Gay
|100/1
|Aaron Baddeley
|100/1
|Scott Stallings
|100/1
|Denny McCarthy
|125/1
|Martin Laird
|125/1
|Luke Donald
|125/1
|Bill Haas
|125/1
|Sung Kang
|125/1
|Wyndham Clark
|125/1
|Vaughn Taylor
|125/1
|Troy Merritt
|125/1
|Shawn Stefani
|125/1
|Kramer Hickok
|150/1
|Peter Uihlein
|150/1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|150/1
|Chris Stroud
|150/1
|Roberto Castro
|150/1
|Matt Every
|200/1
|Harris English
|200/1
|Kelly Kraft
|200/1
|Curtis Luck
|200/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|250/1
|Cameron Davis
|250/1
|Ernie Els
|250/1
|Padraig Harrington
|250/1
|Colt Knost
|250/1
|Chad Campbell
|300/1
|Michael Kim
|500/1
|Tony Romo
|10,000/1
|Field
|11/2