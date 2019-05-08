AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Koepka the favorite; Romo huge longshot

By
Getty Images

Here are the complete odds for the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson, where Brooks Koepka is the favorite and Tony Romo is a huge longshot at 10,000/1. Odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Player Odds
Brooks Koepka 13/2
Hideki Matsuyama 16/1
Jordan Spieth 18/1
Aaron Wise 20/1
Henrik Stenson 20/1
Marc Leishman 25/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Keith Mitchell 30/1
Branden Grace 30/1
Sungjae Im 40/1
Ryan Moore 40/1
Kevin Na 40/1
Scott Piercy 40/1
Charles Howell III 40/1
Rory Sabbatini 40/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 40/1
Alex Noren 50/1
Pat Perez 50/1
Ryan Palmer 50/1
Scottie Scheffler 50/1
Abraham Ancer 60/1
Thomas Pieters 60/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 60/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 60/1
Seamus Power 60/1
Russell Knox 60/1
Daniel Berger 60/1
Trey Mullinax 60/1
C.T. Pan 60/1
Jimmy Walker 60/1
Justin Harding 80/1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80/1
J.T. Poston 80/1
Bud Cauley 80/1
J.J. Spaun 80/1
Matt Jones 80/1
Kevin Tway 80/1
Brian Stuard 80/1
Dylan Frittelli 100/1
Michael Thompson 100/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 100/1
Russell Henley 100/1
Austin Cook 100/1
Nick Taylor 100/1
Beau Hossler 100/1
Sam Burns 100/1
Adam Schenk 100/1
Brian Harman 100/1
Nick Watney 100/1
Ollie Schniederjans 100/1
Brian Gay 100/1
Aaron Baddeley 100/1
Scott Stallings 100/1
Denny McCarthy 125/1
Martin Laird 125/1
Luke Donald 125/1
Bill Haas 125/1
Sung Kang 125/1
Wyndham Clark 125/1
Vaughn Taylor 125/1
Troy Merritt 125/1
Shawn Stefani 125/1
Kramer Hickok 150/1
Peter Uihlein 150/1
Mackenzie Hughes 150/1
Chris Stroud 150/1
Roberto Castro 150/1
Matt Every 200/1
Harris English 200/1
Kelly Kraft 200/1
Curtis Luck 200/1
Anirban Lahiri 250/1
Cameron Davis 250/1
Ernie Els 250/1
Padraig Harrington 250/1
Colt Knost 250/1
Chad Campbell 300/1
Michael Kim 500/1
Tony Romo 10,000/1
Field 11/2

