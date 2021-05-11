AT&T Byron Nelson odds: DJ's WD creates co-favorites at TPC Craig Ranch

Bryson DeChambeau was listed as a slight favorite to start the week of the AT&T Byron Nelson, according to PointsBet Sportsbook. He was originally at +850, while world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and world No. 3 Jon Rahm were at +900.

And then Johnson withdrew on Monday and when the dust settled, Rahm had joined DeChambeau at the top. The two are now listed at +800, with Jordan Spieth a clear third at +1000.

DeChambeau is coming off a solid weekend at the Wells Fargo, which saw him tie for ninth after mistakenly flying home to Dallas thinking he had missed the cut. Meanwhile, Rahm did miss the cut at Quail Hollow, but had previously notched four consecutive top-10 finishes.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, including where Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama stands in his first event since claiming the green jacket:

+800: Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm

+1000: Jordan Spieth

+1600: Daniel Berger

+1800: Scottie Scheffler

+2000: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

+2500: Will Zalatoris

+3000: Marc Leishman

+3300: Sam Burns

+4000: Ryan Palmer, Sergio Garcia, Si Woo Kim

For full and updated odds, click here.