AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Scottie Scheffler favored over Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament betting favorite over a strong field at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Scheffler is listed at +900 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of Justin Thomas at +1300 and Xander Schauffele at +1800. Jordan Spieth is +2000 with Sam Burns, as this week’s field at TPC Craig Ranch has a 387 strength of field, according to OWGR.

That field strength ranks the Nelson as the 10th toughest tournament on the PGA Tour this year, just tougher than the Valspar and right behind the RBC Heritage. It’s the fourth toughest non-major, non-invitational event.

This will be Scheffler’s fourth start at his hometown Tour event. He tied for 22nd as a high-school senior in 2014. He’s gone T-35 (2019) and T-47 (last year), though, in his two appearances as a pro. Thomas has only played this tournament once, in 2015, when he tied for 55th.

Spieth will be playing the Nelson for the 11th time. He shared ninth last year, his first top-10 finish here.

Here is a list of notable odds for this week’s Nelson:

+900: Scottie Scheffler

+1300: Justin Thomas

+1800: Xander Schauffele

+2000: Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

+2200: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris

+2500: Hideki Matsuyama

+2800: Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann

+3300: Tommy Fleetwood

+4000: Aaron Wise, Jason Day, Jhonattan Vegas, Maverick McNealy, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

+5000: Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott, Alex Noren, Brian Harman, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar

