AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am defending champion Daniel Berger WDs with injury

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will not have a back-to-back winner. 

The event's defending champion, Daniel Berger, withdrew from the tournament with a back issue and will be replaced by 2014 WM Phoenix Open winner Kevin Stadler. Berger has three Tour starts at the AT&T Pro-Am and has posted a top-10 finish each time. 

Berger met with the media on Tuesday and didn't mention anything about his injury and even said he was "excited to get back this year and have some fun." He was scheduled to tee off Thursday at 12:25 p.m. ET alongside rapper ScHoolboy Q. 

Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth are now the only top-20 players in the world in this week's field as many of the game's elite players have opted to play the Saudi International instead.

Reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, who was looking forward to a bounce-back week after losing to Luke List on the first playoff hole last Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open, withdrew from Pebble Beach after testing positive for COVID-19. James Hahn was also forced to WD from the event with a COVID+ and was replaced by Richard S. Johnson.

