AT&T Pebble Beach purse payout for Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth and Co.

Tom Hoge won his first PGA Tour event, defeating Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.
Hoge shot 4-under 32 on the back nine, including birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Despite a double bogey and a bogey on the front nine, he shot 4-under 68 to finish two clear of Spieth, at 19 under par.
Spieth held a two-shot advantage late on the back nine but played his final five holes in 1 over par. He shot 3-under 69.
Hoge is the second consecutive first-time winner on Tour, joining Luke List, who claimed last week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Full-field scores from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut at Pebble Beach.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Tom Hoge
|
500.00
|
1,566,000.00
|
2
|
Jordan Spieth
|
300.00
|
948,300.00
|
3
|
Beau Hossler
|
190.00
|
600,300.00
|
T4
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
122.50
|
391,500.00
|
T4
|
Troy Merritt
|
122.50
|
391,500.00
|
T6
|
Joel Dahmen
|
91.66
|
293,625.00
|
T6
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
91.66
|
293,625.00
|
T6
|
Andrew Putnam
|
91.66
|
293,625.00
|
T9
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
75.00
|
237,075.00
|
T9
|
Pat Perez
|
75.00
|
237,075.00
|
T9
|
Seamus Power
|
75.00
|
237,075.00
|
T12
|
Denny McCarthy
|
62.50
|
193,575.00
|
T12
|
Keith Mitchell
|
62.50
|
193,575.00
|
T14
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
56.00
|
163,125.00
|
T14
|
Nick Taylor
|
56.00
|
163,125.00
|
T16
|
Robert Garrigus
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
Lanto Griffin
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
Adam Hadwin
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
Taylor Moore
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
Sean O'Hair
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
J.J. Spaun
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T16
|
Brendon Todd
|
46.00
|
119,842.50
|
T24
|
Jason Day
|
34.75
|
74,602.50
|
T24
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
34.75
|
74,602.50
|
T24
|
David Lipsky
|
34.75
|
74,602.50
|
T24
|
Bo Van Pelt
|
34.75
|
74,602.50
|
T28
|
Ryan Armour
|
28.00
|
59,595.00
|
T28
|
Kelly Kraft
|
28.00
|
59,595.00
|
T28
|
Nate Lashley
|
28.00
|
59,595.00
|
T28
|
Trey Mullinax
|
28.00
|
59,595.00
|
T28
|
Vaughn Taylor
|
28.00
|
59,595.00
|
T33
|
Mark Hubbard
|
19.05
|
43,548.34
|
T33
|
Russell Knox
|
19.05
|
43,548.34
|
T33
|
Austin Smotherman
|
19.05
|
43,548.34
|
T33
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
19.05
|
43,548.33
|
T33
|
Maverick McNealy
|
19.05
|
43,548.33
|
T33
|
Doc Redman
|
19.05
|
43,548.33
|
T33
|
Seth Reeves
|
19.05
|
43,548.33
|
T33
|
Greyson Sigg
|
19.05
|
43,548.33
|
T33
|
Jimmy Walker
|
19.05
|
43,548.33
|
T42
|
Jonas Blixt
|
11.42
|
29,194.72
|
T42
|
Peter Malnati
|
11.42
|
29,194.72
|
T42
|
Ryan Moore
|
11.42
|
29,194.72
|
T42
|
Austin Cook
|
11.42
|
29,194.71
|
T42
|
Luke Donald
|
11.42
|
29,194.71
|
T42
|
Sung Kang
|
11.42
|
29,194.71
|
T42
|
Seung-Yul Noh
|
11.42
|
29,194.71
|
T49
|
Mark Baldwin
|
-
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Hayden Buckley
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Tyler Duncan
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Davis Riley
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Matthias Schwab
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Chris Stroud
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Adam Svensson
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Curtis Thompson
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
T49
|
Camilo Villegas
|
6.93
|
21,088.80
|
59
|
Dylan Wu
|
5.20
|
19,749.00
|
T60
|
Brian Stuard
|
4.90
|
19,488.00
|
T60
|
Johnson Wagner
|
4.90
|
19,488.00
|
62
|
Justin Rose
|
4.60
|
19,227.00
|
63
|
Ben Kohles
|
4.40
|
19,053.00
|
T65
|
Wyndham Clark
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Austin Eckroat
|
-
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Bill Haas
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Brandon Hagy
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Brian Harman
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
David Hearn
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Chan Kim
|
-
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Grayson Murray
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Aaron Rai
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Sahith Theegala
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
D.J. Trahan
|
3.01
|
17,661.00
|
T65
|
Nick Watney
|
3.01
|
17,661.00