AT&T Pebble Beach purse payout for Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth and Co.

Tom Hoge won his first PGA Tour event, defeating Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

Hoge shot 4-under 32 on the back nine, including birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Despite a double bogey and a bogey on the front nine, he shot 4-under 68 to finish two clear of Spieth, at 19 under par.

Spieth held a two-shot advantage late on the back nine but played his final five holes in 1 over par. He shot 3-under 69.

Hoge is the second consecutive first-time winner on Tour, joining Luke List, who claimed last week's Farmers Insurance Open.

