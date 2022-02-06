AT&T Pebble Beach purse payout for Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth and Co.

Getty Images

Tom Hoge won his first PGA Tour event, defeating Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

Hoge shot 4-under 32 on the back nine, including birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Despite a double bogey and a bogey on the front nine, he shot 4-under 68 to finish two clear of Spieth, at 19 under par.

Spieth held a two-shot advantage late on the back nine but played his final five holes in 1 over par. He shot 3-under 69.

Hoge is the second consecutive first-time winner on Tour, joining Luke List, who claimed last week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Full-field scores from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut at Pebble Beach.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Tom Hoge

500.00

1,566,000.00

2

Jordan Spieth

300.00

948,300.00

3

Beau Hossler

190.00

600,300.00

T4

Patrick Cantlay

122.50

391,500.00

T4

Troy Merritt

122.50

391,500.00

T6

Joel Dahmen

91.66

293,625.00

T6

Matt Fitzpatrick

91.66

293,625.00

T6

Andrew Putnam

91.66

293,625.00

T9

Jonathan Byrd

75.00

237,075.00

T9

Pat Perez

75.00

237,075.00

T9

Seamus Power

75.00

237,075.00

T12

Denny McCarthy

62.50

193,575.00

T12

Keith Mitchell

62.50

193,575.00

T14

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

56.00

163,125.00

T14

Nick Taylor

56.00

163,125.00

T16

Robert Garrigus

46.00

119,842.50

T16

Lanto Griffin

46.00

119,842.50

T16

Adam Hadwin

46.00

119,842.50

T16

Mackenzie Hughes

46.00

119,842.50

T16

Taylor Moore

46.00

119,842.50

T16

Sean O'Hair

46.00

119,842.50

T16

J.J. Spaun

46.00

119,842.50

T16

Brendon Todd

46.00

119,842.50

T24

Jason Day

34.75

74,602.50

T24

Dylan Frittelli

34.75

74,602.50

T24

David Lipsky

34.75

74,602.50

T24

Bo Van Pelt

34.75

74,602.50

T28

Ryan Armour

28.00

59,595.00

T28

Kelly Kraft

28.00

59,595.00

T28

Nate Lashley

28.00

59,595.00

T28

Trey Mullinax

28.00

59,595.00

T28

Vaughn Taylor

28.00

59,595.00

T33

Mark Hubbard

19.05

43,548.34

T33

Russell Knox

19.05

43,548.34

T33

Austin Smotherman

19.05

43,548.34

T33

Satoshi Kodaira

19.05

43,548.33

T33

Maverick McNealy

19.05

43,548.33

T33

Doc Redman

19.05

43,548.33

T33

Seth Reeves

19.05

43,548.33

T33

Greyson Sigg

19.05

43,548.33

T33

Jimmy Walker

19.05

43,548.33

T42

Jonas Blixt

11.42

29,194.72

T42

Peter Malnati

11.42

29,194.72

T42

Ryan Moore

11.42

29,194.72

T42

Austin Cook

11.42

29,194.71

T42

Luke Donald

11.42

29,194.71

T42

Sung Kang

11.42

29,194.71

T42

Seung-Yul Noh

11.42

29,194.71

T49

Mark Baldwin

-

21,088.80

T49

Hayden Buckley

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Tyler Duncan

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Taylor Pendrith

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Davis Riley

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Matthias Schwab

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Chris Stroud

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Adam Svensson

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Curtis Thompson

6.93

21,088.80

T49

Camilo Villegas

6.93

21,088.80

59

Dylan Wu

5.20

19,749.00

T60

Brian Stuard

4.90

19,488.00

T60

Johnson Wagner

4.90

19,488.00

62

Justin Rose

4.60

19,227.00

63

Ben Kohles

4.40

19,053.00

T65

Wyndham Clark

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Austin Eckroat

-

17,661.00

T65

Bill Haas

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Brandon Hagy

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Brian Harman

3.01

17,661.00

T65

David Hearn

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Chan Kim

-

17,661.00

T65

Grayson Murray

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Matthew NeSmith

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Aaron Rai

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Sahith Theegala

3.01

17,661.00

T65

D.J. Trahan

3.01

17,661.00

T65

Nick Watney

3.01

17,661.00

