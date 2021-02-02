Attention, dog lovers: You'll love this moment from Phoenix Monday qualifier

kim
Getty Images

Joohyung “Tom” Kim didn’t make it through this week’s Monday qualifier for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he arguably helped provide the most lighthearted moment from Monday’s action.

Luckily for everyone, especially dog lovers, the moment was caught on video thanks to Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1).

During his round at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, the 18-year-old Korean phenom hit his shot onto a bridge and was awaiting a ruling when a woman walking two dogs started coming toward Kim and his ball on the cart path.

“He’ll eat it, he’ll take it!” the woman warned Kim, who could be seen hovering over his ball to protect it from the dogs.

In perhaps the best moment from the exchange, once the woman and her dogs cleared the bridge, she said back to Kim, “He would’ve ran up and put it in the hole for ya!”

Kim could’ve used the help. Despite being among the highest-ranked players in the stacked field, at No. 164 in the world, Kim shot 2-under 70 to miss by five shots.

