Atthaya Thitikul leads amateur in South Korea; Jin Young Ko returns with 80

WONJU, South Korea – Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday.

She was a stroke ahead of amateur Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yaeeun Hong.

Thitikul had an eagle two on the 13th hole and added seven birdies without dropping a shot.

Three more players carded 68s and were five off the lead: Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, and Alison Lee.

Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot 8-over 80, which included a 10 at the par-5 18th. The world No. 1 is competing for the first time since August because of an ailing wrist injury.

WATCH: J.Y. Ko finishes with quintuple-bogey 10

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jin Young Ko shot 80 in her return to LPGA action, finishing her BMW Ladies round with a quintuple-bogey 10.


Thitikul has already won twice in her first season on the LPGA Tour, and is looking for more.

Minsol Kim, in addition to getting off to a quick start with a 64, got to play with a personal hero. It’s also her first year on the tour.

“When I was younger, I actually came as a gallery to watch the BMW Championships, and I remember thinking that Sung Hyun Park was really cool,” Minsol Kim said. “So, today, to play side by side with her, it was a real honor.”

Park, who has won two majors, had a 69.

