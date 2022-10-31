Atthaya Thitikul reaches world No. 1 in rookie season on LPGA

Atthaya Thitikul has reached No. 1 in the world prior to her 20th birthday, joining Lydia Ko as the only two players in LPGA history to accomplish the feat.

Ko first reached No. 1 at 17 years old. Thitikul is 19 and still in her rookie season on the LPGA. The only other player to reach No. 1 as a rookie was Sung Hyun Park in 2017.

Thitikul jumped Jin Young Ko to move to No. 1. Ko has spent a total of 152 weeks at No. 1, leaving her just six weeks short of Lorena Ochoa’s record.

"It means a lot for my team, my family, my supporters and myself,” Thitikul said. “It is such an honor to have my name at the top amongst the biggest names of the game. It is very special to get to the top but it is much harder to retain it. I still have a lot to learn from all the legends and current players both on and off the course. I will continue to work hard for my family, my team, my fans and my country."

A two-time LPGA winner this season, Thitikul becomes the second player from Thailand to hold the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings, joining Ariya Jutanugarn, who first accomplished the feat in June 2017.

Along with the two wins, Thitikul has recorded 12 additional top-10s this season, including three at major championships.

Prior to joining the LPGA, Thitikul became the youngest player ever to win the Ladies European Tour’s Race to Costa del Sol in 2021 while also securing Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors. At 14, Thitikul also became the youngest player to ever win a professional golf tournament with her victory at the LET’s Thailand Championship in 2017.