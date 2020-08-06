Augusta mayor: 'Likely' no patrons at November Masters

At least two of the three majors this year will be played without spectators, and the mayor of Augusta, Georgia, predicts there also won’t be any patrons when the Masters is played in November.

“The PGA Championship begins at Harding Park without fans, and that’s likely what will probably happen in Augusta,” mayor Hardie Davis said in a news conference earlier this week, as reported by WRDW.

This week’s PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park is being held without fans, just as the first eight weeks of the PGA Tour restart have been contested sans spectators. The USGA has already announced the U.S. Open, rescheduled for mid-September, won't have any fans on-site at Winged Foot.

Augusta National has not offered any update on its plans, other than to say months ago that it will follow the advice of local and state health officials.

“Augusta National can do it better than anybody, and they have the wherewithal to test all patrons who show up at the course and if you have a fever, they can tell you to go get in the car,” Davis said, before adding: “My preference is to see some golf.”

According to the Augusta Chronicle, the city of Augusta has recorded 1,460 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

The Masters will be held Nov. 12-15.