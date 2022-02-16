Augusta National announces alterations to two holes on the Masters' second nine

Augusta National's second nine will play a bit differently this year.

Two of the Masters' most illustrious holes, the par-4 11th and the par-5 15th, will get an extension to their distance, according to the tournament's annual media guide.

For No. 11, the course's second-most difficult hole, the tees will be "moved back 15 yards and to the golfer’s left. Fairway recontoured and several trees removed on right side." For No. 15, which plays as the Masters' second-easiest hole, the tees will be "moved back 20 yards" with a "recontoured" fairway.

In addition, No. 18 will endure "thirteen yards added to the back of the Masters tees without necessitating a change in length to the hole."

These are the course's first alterations since the par-4 fifth hole's length was increased by 40 yards in 2019.

The 2022 Masters is scheduled for April 7-10.