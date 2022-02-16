Augusta National announces alterations to two holes on the Masters' second nine

Augusta National
Getty Images

Augusta National's second nine will play a bit differently this year. 

Two of the Masters' most illustrious holes, the par-4 11th and the par-5 15th, will get an extension to their distance, according to the tournament's annual media guide.

For No. 11, the course's second-most difficult hole, the tees will be "moved back 15 yards and to the golfer’s left. Fairway recontoured and several trees removed on right side." For No. 15, which plays as the Masters' second-easiest hole, the tees will be "moved back 20 yards" with a "recontoured" fairway. 

In addition, No. 18 will endure "thirteen yards added to the back of the Masters tees without necessitating a change in length to the hole."

These are the course's first alterations since the par-4 fifth hole's length was increased by 40 yards in 2019.

The 2022 Masters is scheduled for April 7-10.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

1968 Masters champion Goalby dies at 92

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Bob Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff when Roberto De Vicenzo signed for the wrong score, has died.
Golf Central

Hideki's caddie: 'Only natural' to bow to Masters

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie, Shota Hayafuji, explained the reasoning for his bow after his boss won the Masters.
Golf Central

Podcast: Hideki angles; writing on major Sun.

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what it's like filing stories on Sunday night of a major.