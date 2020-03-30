Augusta National Golf Club donates $2 million to fight COVID-19 in Augusta area

Augusta National Golf Club is donating $2 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Monday, the club announced that it was partnering with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, which helps distribute charity donations from the club and tournament.

According to the release, $1 million will go to Augusta University to expand coronavirus testing in the Augusta area, while the other million will be gifted to the COVID-19 CSRA Emergency Fund.

“It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in the release. “We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years.”

Ridley also praised the area’s healthcare providers and first responders who are fighting the effects of COVID-19.

“This gift is an immediate and important contribution to the expansion of our COVID-19 screening and testing efforts,” Augusta University president Brooks Keel said. “It provides us with needed resources to limit the spread of the virus through quicker identification and treatment. There is no doubt that because of this gift, many lives will be saved.”

As of Sunday, the Augusta area had at least 98 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.