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Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings

  
Published April 4, 2025 05:07 PM

The final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Thirty-two players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia. All 71 players in the initial field were allowed to play a practice round Friday at ANGC (as well as the Par 3 course).

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
2025 Augusta National Women’s Am., recap: Scores, results, highlights from ANWA final round
Here’s how the final round played at Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National (all times EDT; click here for how to watch):

  • 7:50 a.m.: Achiraya Sriwong, Caitlyn Macnab
  • 8 a.m.: Ko Kurabayashi, Kelly Xu
  • 8:10 a.m.: Mamika Shinchi, Emma McMyler
  • 8:20 a.m.: Scarlett Schremmer, Eila Galitsky
  • 8:30 a.m.: Caroline Canales, Carolina Melgrati
  • 8:40 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Anna Davis
  • 8:50 a.m.: Nora Sundberg, Louise Rydqvist
  • 9 a.m.: Farah O’Keefe, Gianna Clemente
  • 9:10 a.m.: Minseo Jung, Elise Lee
  • 9:20 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park
  • 9:30 a.m.: Kary Hollenbaugh, Amanda Sambach
  • 9:40 a.m.: Jasmine Koo, Mackenzie Lee
  • 9:50 a.m.: Meja Ortengren, Emma Kaisa Bunch
  • 10 a.m.: Megha Ganne, Asterisk Talley
  • 10:10 a.m.: Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta
  • 10:20 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Lottie Woad