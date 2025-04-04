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Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch

  
Published April 4, 2025 05:34 PM

The field is set for the final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The cut line fell at 1 under par after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with 32 players earning a spot in Saturday’s conclusion at Augusta National Golf Club.

Defending champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero share the 36-hole lead at 9 under, with three others one back. Here’s a look at those who finished among the top 30 and ties through two rounds, and how to watch the finale.

How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur conclusion

Saturday, April 5

Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2
T1 Kiara Romero -9 67 68
T1 Lottie Woad -9 65 70
T3 Andrea Revuelta -8 70 66
T3 Carla Bernat Escuder -8 68 68
T3 Megha Ganne -8 63 73
T6 Asterisk Talley -7 71 66
T6 Meja Örtengren -7 68 69
8 Emma Kaisa Bunch -5 72 67
T9 Jasmine Koo -4 71 69
T9 Kary Hollenbaugh -4 70 70
T9 Mackenzie Lee -4 68 72
T12 Catherine Park -3 71 70
T12 Elise Lee -3 70 71
T12 Paula Martin Sampedro -3 69 72
T12 Minseo Jung -3 68 73
T12 Amanda Sambach -3 67 74
T17 Caroline Canales -2 73 69
T17 Scarlett Schremmer -2 73 69
T17 Louise Rydqvist -2 72 70
T17 Nora Sundberg -2 72 70
T17 Carolina Melgrati -2 72 70
T17 Gianna Clemente -2 70 72
T17 Carolina Lopez-Chacarra -2 70 72
T17 Eila Galitsky -2 70 72
T17 Anna Davis -2 69 73
T17 Farah O’Keefe -2 67 75
T27 Ko Kurabayashi -1 78 65
T27 Kelly Xu -1 72 71
T27 Mamika Shinchi -1 71 72
T27 Achiraya Sriwong -1 71 72
T27 Emma McMyler -1 70 73
T27 Caitlyn Macnab -1 70 73