Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
Published April 4, 2025 05:34 PM
The field is set for the final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The cut line fell at 1 under par after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with 32 players earning a spot in Saturday’s conclusion at Augusta National Golf Club.
Defending champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero share the 36-hole lead at 9 under, with three others one back. Here’s a look at those who finished among the top 30 and ties through two rounds, and how to watch the finale.
How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur conclusion
Saturday, April 5
- 10AM-Noon: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Noon-3:30PM: Final round (NBC/Peacock)
Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|T1
|Kiara Romero
|-9
|67
|68
|T1
|Lottie Woad
|-9
|65
|70
|T3
|Andrea Revuelta
|-8
|70
|66
|T3
|Carla Bernat Escuder
|-8
|68
|68
|T3
|Megha Ganne
|-8
|63
|73
|T6
|Asterisk Talley
|-7
|71
|66
|T6
|Meja Örtengren
|-7
|68
|69
|8
|Emma Kaisa Bunch
|-5
|72
|67
|T9
|Jasmine Koo
|-4
|71
|69
|T9
|Kary Hollenbaugh
|-4
|70
|70
|T9
|Mackenzie Lee
|-4
|68
|72
|T12
|Catherine Park
|-3
|71
|70
|T12
|Elise Lee
|-3
|70
|71
|T12
|Paula Martin Sampedro
|-3
|69
|72
|T12
|Minseo Jung
|-3
|68
|73
|T12
|Amanda Sambach
|-3
|67
|74
|T17
|Caroline Canales
|-2
|73
|69
|T17
|Scarlett Schremmer
|-2
|73
|69
|T17
|Louise Rydqvist
|-2
|72
|70
|T17
|Nora Sundberg
|-2
|72
|70
|T17
|Carolina Melgrati
|-2
|72
|70
|T17
|Gianna Clemente
|-2
|70
|72
|T17
|Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
|-2
|70
|72
|T17
|Eila Galitsky
|-2
|70
|72
|T17
|Anna Davis
|-2
|69
|73
|T17
|Farah O’Keefe
|-2
|67
|75
|T27
|Ko Kurabayashi
|-1
|78
|65
|T27
|Kelly Xu
|-1
|72
|71
|T27
|Mamika Shinchi
|-1
|71
|72
|T27
|Achiraya Sriwong
|-1
|71
|72
|T27
|Emma McMyler
|-1
|70
|73
|T27
|Caitlyn Macnab
|-1
|70
|73