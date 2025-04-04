Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch

The field is set for the final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The cut line fell at 1 under par after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with 32 players earning a spot in Saturday’s conclusion at Augusta National Golf Club.

Defending champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero share the 36-hole lead at 9 under, with three others one back. Here’s a look at those who finished among the top 30 and ties through two rounds, and how to watch the finale.

How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur conclusion

Saturday, April 5

Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard