Austin Ernst wins two-year lease on a Lamborghini with pro-am hole-in-one

Austin Ernst gained more than personal pride with her latest hole-in-one. By holing an 8-iron at the 147-yard, par-3 12th during Monday's practice round for the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship, Ernst won a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.

Ernst, who married Jason Dods on Oct. 1, now has four career aces, but this is the first to come with any prize – let alone a luxury Italian sports car.

"I did see it go in," Ernst said. "I hit it fairly off the toe, but it was right on line. And it landed on the green and I was like, Ooh, that's got a chance."

Ernst said she's seen Lamborghinis before but this was the first time she ever sat in one. "It feels like it's pretty fast," she said.

The three-time LPGA winner might not be the only player driving a Lambo the next couple of years. The prize is still on offer to players if they can also ace the 12th at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Peacock will be showcasing live coverage of the 12th hole for all four rounds of the tour's penultimate event of the season, beginning Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET (click here to watch).