Australian pro golfer fires back-to-back 59s at Victoria golf course

Think shooting 59 is tough? How about shooting 59 on two consecutive days.

That’s exactly what Australian professional golfer Peter Wilson did this past weekend. The 45-year-old journeyman, who turned pro in 2002 and is currently ranked No. 881 in the Official World Golf Ranking, cracked the sub-60 threshold on both Saturday and Sunday at Lang Lang Golf Club, a 6,001-yard, par-70 layout in Victoria, according to the PGA Tour of Australasia, of which Wilson is a member.

Wilson’s first 11-under round featured just two birdies and an eagle on the front nine before Wilson caught fire, birdieing each of his last seven holes. A day later, Wilson notched another 31-28, this time birdieing Nos. 10 and 11, as well as Nos. 13-17.

The back-to-back 59s are believed to be the first such feat in golf history, though who could say?

Wilson – not to be confused with the 55-year-old English touring pro with the same name – owns 10 career top-10s in 215 OWGR-ranked starts, including a win at the 2012 Western Australian PGA Championship. This year, Wilson has made five starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia, most recently withdrawing from the New Zealand Open, a co-sanctioned event with the Asian Tour, two weeks ago.