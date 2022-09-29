Bad weather forces shotgun start at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and others playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be teeing off in a shotgun start on Friday.

Organizers of the DP World Tour event decided to have all competitors tee off at the same time due to bad weather that is expected around the three participating courses during Round 2. Players will tee off at 8:30 a.m. local time.

It’s the second time in less than a month that one of the tour’s events has had to resort to a shotgun start due to extenuating circumstances. Earlier in September, the BMW PGA Championship was shortened to 54 holes and went with a shotgun start after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"When the weather is like this, I feel like Kingsbarns is the easiest course of the rotation, but when the weather turns, it's the most difficult," McIlroy said. "It is exposed and a lot of the greens are on high points out there. Hopefully it's not too windy and balls don't start rolling around everywhere. Hopefully we get it in tomorrow but we'll just have to wait and see."